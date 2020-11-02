Crimes reported for Oct. 17, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 43400 block 145th Street East
BURGLARY: 260th Street East and East Columbia Way (Avenue M)
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 2700 block East Newgrove Street
ASSAULT: 43600 block Rucker Court
ASSAULT: 45700 block Fig Avenue
BURGLARY: 44700 block Cerisa Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2500 block East Avenue I
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 9700 block East Avenue S-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Avenue S
ASSAULT: 38100 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 40800 block Las Piedras Terrace
ASSAULT: 5200 block Sunburst Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block 52nd Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39200 block Dijon Lane
THEFT: 100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 15th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 44000 block 51st Street West
