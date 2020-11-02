Crime map, Nov. 2, 2020

Crimes reported for Oct. 17, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 43400 block 145th Street East

BURGLARY: 260th Street East and East Columbia Way (Avenue M)

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street

ASSAULT: 2700 block East Newgrove Street

ASSAULT: 43600 block Rucker Court

ASSAULT: 45700 block Fig Avenue

BURGLARY: 44700 block Cerisa Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2500 block East Avenue I

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 9700 block East Avenue S-4

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Avenue S

ASSAULT: 38100 block 30th Street East

ASSAULT: 40800 block Las Piedras Terrace

ASSAULT: 5200 block Sunburst Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block 52nd Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39200 block Dijon Lane

THEFT: 100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 15th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 44000 block 51st Street West

