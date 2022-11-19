Crimes reported for Nov. 3-4, 2022
ACTON
ASSAULT: 33100 block Big Springs Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 182nd Street East and Avenue P-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 40500 block 171st Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 6100 block Brentwood Avenue
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: Milling Street and Trevor Avenue
BURGLARY: 100 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 1000 block West Avenue J-14
BURGLARY: 1700 block West Avenue J-8
BURGLARY: 43100 block West Avenue K-9
BURGLARY: 44800 block 70th Street West
BURGLARY: 45300 block Denmore Avenue
BURGLARY: 5800 block East Avenue F
BURGLARY: 9000 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
THEFT: 2300 block West Double Play Way
THEFT: 42200 block Ridgeview Drive
THEFT: Avenue L-4 and Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue K-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block Marion Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 42100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Cedar Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
LEONA VALLEY
ASSAULT: 8700 block Leona Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10300 block East Avenue R-6
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 25th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue S-3
ASSAULT: 36800 block Spanish Broom Drive
ASSAULT: 37400 block Norwich Drive
ASSAULT: 38100 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 3100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
ROBBERY: 38000 block 47th Street East
ROBBERY: 38600 block 10th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3800 block Mountain Shadow Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40500 block Brisa Drive
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2800 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 41900 block Bonita Drive
THEFT: 500 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 5000 block Rainier Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 22nd Street East and Avenue Q-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 39000 block Clock Tower Plaza Drive
