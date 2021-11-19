Crime map, Nov. 19, 2021

Crimes reported for Nov. 3, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 16800 block East Avenue P

LANCASTER

ARSON: Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue K

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 2800 block Limewood Lane

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11

ASSAULT: 6800 block Hemp Court

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block East Kettering Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block Division Street

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue K-6

THEFT: 2300 block West Avenue J-8

THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 6800 block Teasdale Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue K-6

VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block 12th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Thornwood Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45600 block 17th Street West

PALMDALE

ARSON: 38300 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 38400 block 10th Place East

ASSAULT: Third Street East and Pictorial Street

ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue Q

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 2200 block East Palmdale

