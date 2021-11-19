Crimes reported for Nov. 3, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16800 block East Avenue P
LANCASTER
ARSON: Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2800 block Limewood Lane
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11
ASSAULT: 6800 block Hemp Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block East Kettering Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block Division Street
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue K-6
THEFT: 2300 block West Avenue J-8
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 6800 block Teasdale Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue K-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block 12th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Thornwood Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45600 block 17th Street West
PALMDALE
ARSON: 38300 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 38400 block 10th Place East
ASSAULT: Third Street East and Pictorial Street
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 2200 block East Palmdale
