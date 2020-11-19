Crime map, Nov. 19, 2020

Crimes reported for Nov. 3, 2020

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 44200 block Eighth Street East

ASSAULT: 44700 block Elm Avenue

THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block West Avenue J-8

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 38100 block 30th Street East

ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12

BURGLARY: 38800 block 4th Street East

ROBBERY: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37200 block Harrow Court

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block 11th Street East

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 36900 block Zinnia Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 5th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

