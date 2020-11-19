Crimes reported for Nov. 3, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 44200 block Eighth Street East
ASSAULT: 44700 block Elm Avenue
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block West Avenue J-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38100 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
BURGLARY: 38800 block 4th Street East
ROBBERY: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37200 block Harrow Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 36900 block Zinnia Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 5th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
