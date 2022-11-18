Crimes reported for Nov. 2, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 42200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 42400 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: Avenue H-12 and Cedar Avenue
BURGLARY: 43400 block 16th Street West
BURGLARY: 44400 block Valley Central Way
BURGLARY: 44900 block Yucca Avenue
ROBBERY: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43500 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Cedar Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 38500 block Ninth Street East
BURGLARY: 37900 block 47th Street East
BURGLARY: 400 block Mesa Verde Avenue
BURGLARY: 7200 block Dana Drive
THEFT: 37900 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 4000 block East Avenue R-13
