Crimes reported for Nov. 2, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadowview Court
BURGLARY: 1900 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 42400 block 30th Street West
BURGLARY: 500 block West Avenue J-5
BURGLARY: 700 block West Avenue K-4
THEFT: 45300 block Trevor Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Trevor Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Coventry Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 5700 block Forry Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 6000 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: Eighth Street West and Avenue L
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 10100 block East Avenue R-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 8000 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 3700 block Tournament Drive
ASSAULT: 37400 block Larchwood Drive
ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39800 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)
VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
