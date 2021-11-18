Crime map, Nov. 18, 2021

Crimes reported for Nov. 2, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadowview Court

BURGLARY: 1900 block West Avenue L

BURGLARY: 42400 block 30th Street West

BURGLARY: 500 block West Avenue J-5

BURGLARY: 700 block West Avenue K-4

THEFT: 45300 block Trevor Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 20th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Trevor Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Coventry Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 5700 block Forry Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 6000 block West Avenue J-12

VEHICLE THEFT: Eighth Street West and Avenue L

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 10100 block East Avenue R-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 8000 block Pearblossom Highway

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ASSAULT: 3700 block Tournament Drive

ASSAULT: 37400 block Larchwood Drive

ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39800 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N)

VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

