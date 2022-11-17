Crimes reported for Nov. 1, 2022
ACTON
THEFT: 33700 block Desert Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue J-2
ASSAULT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 43600 block 16th Street East
ASSAULT: 44300 block 40th Street East
ASSAULT: 44400 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44500 block Benald Street
ASSAULT: 45000 block Spearman Avenue
RAPE: 900 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Third Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue J-1
LEONA VALLEY
ASSAULT: 40400 block 90th Street West Leona Valley
PALMDALE
ARSON: 10800 block East Columbia Way (Avenue M)
ASSAULT: 37300 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38000 block 20th Street East
HOMICIDE: 39700 block 30th Street West
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39700 block Country Club Drive
THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue S
PEARBLOSSOM
BURGLARY: 12500 block East Avenue V-10
