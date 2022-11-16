Crimes reported for Oct. 31, 2022
ACTON
ASSAULT: Buckskin Street and Palamino Street
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 140th Street East and Avenue R-4
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Fern Avenue
ASSAULT: 45100 block 60th Street West
ASSAULT: 600 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 45700 Trevor Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue I
THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 42100 block Seventh Street West
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Double Play Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 257th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45700 block Sancroft Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 8800 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38800 block Ninth Street East
BURGLARY: 37100 block Springfield Street
BURGLARY: 400 block Makin Avenue
ROBBERY: 2500 block Olive Drive
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 4200 block Penca Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 39900 block Gorham Lane
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 4100 block West Avenue L-2
