Crime map, Nov. 16, 2020

Crimes reported for Oct. 31, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 15700 block Mossdale Avenue

ASSAULT: 10800 block East Avenue R-12

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43600 block Dana Drive

ASSAULT: 44200 block Heaton Avenue

ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way

ASSAULT: 7100 block Lyric Avenue

BURGLARY: 43300 block Division Street

BURGLARY: 44800 block Cedar Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block 15th Street West

THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue H

THEFT: 43000 block Darby Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 3300 block Kayak Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K-12

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block Taos Place

ASSAULT: 38100 block Miramonte Avenue

ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 6100 block LIghthouse Lane

BURGLARY: 2600 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

BURGLARY: 3500 block East Avenue R

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37300 block Paintbrush Drive

THEFT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West

QUARTZ HILL

VEHICLE THEFT: 5000 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

