Crimes reported for Oct. 31, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 15700 block Mossdale Avenue
ASSAULT: 10800 block East Avenue R-12
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43600 block Dana Drive
ASSAULT: 44200 block Heaton Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 7100 block Lyric Avenue
BURGLARY: 43300 block Division Street
BURGLARY: 44800 block Cedar Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block 15th Street West
THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue H
THEFT: 43000 block Darby Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 3300 block Kayak Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K-12
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block Taos Place
ASSAULT: 38100 block Miramonte Avenue
ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 6100 block LIghthouse Lane
BURGLARY: 2600 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
BURGLARY: 3500 block East Avenue R
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37300 block Paintbrush Drive
THEFT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 5000 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
