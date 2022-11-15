Crimes reported for Oct. 29-30, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40000 block 176th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 2600 block Mora Court
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 43900 block Blue Sky Court
ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 44800 block Lotus Lane
ASSAULT: 45400 block Lorimer Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: 52nd Street West and Avenue D
ASSAULT: Avenue H-8 and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 43900 block 90th Street East
BURGLARY: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
RAPE: 45400 block 70th Street East
ROBBERY: 15th Street East and Avenue K
ROBBERY: 44400 block Valley Central Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43200 block 16th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block Challenger Way
THEFT: 100 block East Avenue G-8
THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 400 block East Kettering Street
THEFT: 44000 block Division Street
THEFT: Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 60th Street West and Avenue G
VEHICLE THEFT: Elm Avenue and Milling Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ARSON: 90th Street East and Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 10300 block East Avenue Q-14
BURGLARY: 35200 block 85th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 23rd Street West and Avenue P-8
ASSAULT: 26th Street East and Avenue R
ASSAULT: 36700 block 31st Street East
ASSAULT: 37000 block Casa Grande Avenue
ASSAULT: 37000 block Daisy Street
ASSAULT: 38200 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Second Street East
ASSAULT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue R-5
ASSAULT: 40900 block Granite Street
ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Avenue S
BURGLARY: 40600 block 16th Street West
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38600 block 32nd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 43rd Street East and Avenue R-8
