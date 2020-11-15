Crime map, Nov. 15, 2020

Crimes reported for Oct. 30, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40600 block 161st Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 12th Street West and Newgrove Street

ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 200 block West Kettering Street

ASSAULT: 4100 block West Avenue L

ASSAULT: 44700 block Elm Avenue

BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I

BURGLARY: 43700 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 37800 block Tiffany Circle

ASSAULT: 40700 block Rancho Vistaqa Boulevard

ASSAULT: 800 block West Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 38300 block 30th Street East

ROBBERY: Avenue R-5 and Palm Vista Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block 11th Street East

THEFT: 38500 block Sumac Avenue

THEFT: 38800 block Carolside Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 36700 block 33rd Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block East Avenue Q-14

QUARTZ HILL

BURGLARY: 4800 block West Avenue L-8

