Crimes reported for Oct. 30, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40600 block 161st Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 12th Street West and Newgrove Street
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 200 block West Kettering Street
ASSAULT: 4100 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 44700 block Elm Avenue
BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 43700 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37800 block Tiffany Circle
ASSAULT: 40700 block Rancho Vistaqa Boulevard
ASSAULT: 800 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 38300 block 30th Street East
ROBBERY: Avenue R-5 and Palm Vista Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 38500 block Sumac Avenue
THEFT: 38800 block Carolside Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 36700 block 33rd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block East Avenue Q-14
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 4800 block West Avenue L-8
