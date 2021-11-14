Crimes reported for Oct. 29, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Holguin Street
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11
ASSAULT: 43100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43700 block Eighth Street East
ASSAULT: 44100 block Hardwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 45000 block Fifth Street East
BURGLARY: 1200 block West Avenue H-1
BURGLARY: 40100 block 170th Street East
BURGLARY: 43300 block Division Street
ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 2800 block East Nugent Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue H-14
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10800 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 9200 block East Avenue R-10
BURGLARY: 8700 block East Avenue T
VEHICLE THEFT: 8800 block East Avenue U-6
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38600 block Malby Avenue
BURGLARY: 500 block East Avenue Q-4
ROBBERY: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1600 block Derby Court
THEFT: 300 block Camino Real Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Fifth Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 11th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 41800 block 50th Street West
