Crime map, Nov. 14, 2021

Crimes reported for Oct. 29, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Holguin Street

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11

ASSAULT: 43100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 43700 block Eighth Street East

ASSAULT: 44100 block Hardwood Avenue

ASSAULT: 44600 block 20th Street West

ASSAULT: 45000 block Fifth Street East

BURGLARY: 1200 block West Avenue H-1

BURGLARY: 40100 block 170th Street East

BURGLARY: 43300 block Division Street

ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 2800 block East Nugent Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue H-14

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 10800 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 9200 block East Avenue R-10

BURGLARY: 8700 block East Avenue T

VEHICLE THEFT: 8800 block East Avenue U-6

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38600 block Malby Avenue

BURGLARY: 500 block East Avenue Q-4

ROBBERY: 39200 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 1600 block Derby Court

THEFT: 300 block Camino Real Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Fifth Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 11th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

BURGLARY: 41800 block 50th Street West

