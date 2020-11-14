Crimes reported for Oct. 29, 2020
JUNIPER HILLS
BURGLARY: 32800 block 106th Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: 50th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 33rd Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43900 block 44th Street West
ASSAULT: 44600 block Date Avenue
ASSAULT: 45000 block 42nd Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 18th Street East and Lingard Street
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block West Avenue F-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 31st Street West
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 10000 block East Avenue S-4
THEFT: 10300 block East Avenue S-8
LLANO
RAPE: 34700 block 175th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10300 block East Avenue Q-12
ASSAULT: 2300 block Cornflower Way
ASSAULT: 3100 block Fulham Court
ASSAULT: 37700 block Medea Court
ASSAULT: 38300 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 400 block West Park Drive
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R
ROBBERY: 37600 block 43rd Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36500 block Senna Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Gilworth Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block Jennifer Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue R-4 and Rotella Street
