Crime map, Nov. 14, 2020

Crimes reported for Oct. 29, 2020

JUNIPER HILLS

BURGLARY: 32800 block 106th Street East

LANCASTER

ARSON: 50th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 33rd Street East and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 43900 block 44th Street West

ASSAULT: 44600 block Date Avenue

ASSAULT: 45000 block 42nd Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 18th Street East and Lingard Street

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block West Avenue F-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 31st Street West

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 10000 block East Avenue S-4

THEFT: 10300 block East Avenue S-8

LLANO

RAPE: 34700 block 175th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 10300 block East Avenue Q-12

ASSAULT: 2300 block Cornflower Way

ASSAULT: 3100 block Fulham Court

ASSAULT: 37700 block Medea Court

ASSAULT: 38300 block Division Street

ASSAULT: 400 block West Park Drive

ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R

ROBBERY: 37600 block 43rd Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36500 block Senna Lane

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Gilworth Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block Jennifer Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue R-4 and Rotella Street

