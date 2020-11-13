Crimes reported for Oct. 28, 2020
ACTON
BURGLARY: 34400 block Governor Mine Road
GREEN VALLEY
ASSAULT: 40200 block Calle Rosarito
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43000 block 30th Street West
THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37200 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East
BURGLARY: 2300 block Sandstone Court
BURGLARY: 3100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 5300 block Katrina Place
ROBBERY: 1600 block East Avenue R
ROBBERY: 38500 block Lilacview Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3200 block East Avenue R
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39700 block Gorham Lane
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 4300 block Boise Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block 20th Street East
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.