Crime map, Nov. 13, 2020

Crimes reported for Oct. 28, 2020

ACTON

BURGLARY: 34400 block Governor Mine Road

GREEN VALLEY

ASSAULT: 40200 block Calle Rosarito

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Beech Avenue

BURGLARY: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43000 block 30th Street West

THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 37200 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East

BURGLARY: 2300 block Sandstone Court

BURGLARY: 3100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 5300 block Katrina Place

ROBBERY: 1600 block East Avenue R

ROBBERY: 38500 block Lilacview Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3200 block East Avenue R

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39700 block Gorham Lane

THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 4300 block Boise Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block 20th Street East

