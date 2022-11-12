Crimes reported for Oct. 27-28, 2022
ACTON
ASSAULT: 34100 block McEnnery Canyon Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40300 block 170th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1400 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 42200 block Klamath Lane
ASSAULT: 44300 block Shad Street
BURGLARY: 100 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block Double Play Way
THEFT: 100 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 45700 block 100th Street West
THEFT: Milling Street and Spearman Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block East Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Trevor Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 46300 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 5100 block West Avenue M-4
VEHICLE THEFT: Third Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
PALMDALE
ARSON: 47th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 3800 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block 21st Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Lilacview Avenue
ASSAULT: 40500 block Peonza Lane
ASSAULT: 5000 block Bell Avenue
ASSAULT: 9700 block East Avenue S-12
BURGLARY: 39600 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 4000 block Tournament Drive
BURGLARY: 40100 block 20th Street West
BURGLARY: 8700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
HOMICIDE: 39800 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 10th Street East and East Avenue Q-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block Lilacview Avenue
THEFT: 1800 block Dahlia Court
THEFT: 30th Street East and East Avenue R-4
THEFT: 38700 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: 500 block East Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block Fairway Drive
