Crime map, Nov. 11, 2021

Crimes reported for Oct. 26, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40500 block 173rd Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue H-6

ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue H-10

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11

ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West

BURGLARY: 3200 block East Avenue J-8

BURGLARY: 42000 block 50th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45100 block 13th Street West

THEFT: 44000 block 100th Street West

THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: Avenue J and Beech Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 12th Street West and Avenue H-8

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 37100 block 95th Street East

BURGLARY: 8700 block East Avenue T

THEFT: 90th Street East and Avenue R-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 10300 block East Avenue R-8

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 37800 block Marsala Drive

RAPE: 1500 block Via Verde Drive

THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.