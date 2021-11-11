Crimes reported for Oct. 26, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40500 block 173rd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue H-6
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue H-10
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
BURGLARY: 3200 block East Avenue J-8
BURGLARY: 42000 block 50th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45100 block 13th Street West
THEFT: 44000 block 100th Street West
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: Avenue J and Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 12th Street West and Avenue H-8
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 37100 block 95th Street East
BURGLARY: 8700 block East Avenue T
THEFT: 90th Street East and Avenue R-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 10300 block East Avenue R-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37800 block Marsala Drive
RAPE: 1500 block Via Verde Drive
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
