Crimes reported for Oct. 25-26, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40600 block 162nd Street East
BURGLARY: 42700 block 180th Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: 42100 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 15700 block Greenrock Avenue
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J-13
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Avenue K-4
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 42800 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 44700 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 44700 block Valley Central Way
BURGLARY: 3800 block West Avenue L-8
BURGLARY: 43000 block Guyman Avenue
BURGLARY: 43300 block Sunny Lane
BURGLARY: 47800 block 91st Street West
ROBBERY: 44800 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 500 block West Jackman Street
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 44900 block 30th Street East
THEFT: Seventh Street West and Avenue G-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block West Milling Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Fenhold Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Ivesbrook Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Challenger Way
LLANO
VEHICLE THEFT: 17300 block East Avenue V
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37200 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 37400 block 70th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Friendly Avenue
ASSAULT: 4200 block Boise Court
BURGLARY: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 3500 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 37100 block Provence Place
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 3700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 3800 block Noll Drive
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38400 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 40400 block Chip Court
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 42200 block 52nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 42100 block 55th Street West
