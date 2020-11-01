Crime map, Nov. 1, 2020

Crimes reported for Oct. 16, 2020

ACTON

BURGLARY: 34500 block Goldridge Avenue

LAKE HUGHES

BURGLARY: 20600 block Pine Canyon Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43400 block Brandon Thomas Way

ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 6100 block West Avenue K-9

ASSAULT: 7800 block West Avenue F

THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 30th Street West and Avenue J

THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block Sunnyvale Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Pillsbury Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Amoy Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Gadsden Avenue

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 8900 block East Avenue T-14

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 36800 block Firethorn Street

ASSAULT: 37100 block 47th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36700 block Rose Street

THEFT: 39300 block Trade Center Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 20th Street East

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.