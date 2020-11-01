Crimes reported for Oct. 16, 2020
ACTON
BURGLARY: 34500 block Goldridge Avenue
LAKE HUGHES
BURGLARY: 20600 block Pine Canyon Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43400 block Brandon Thomas Way
ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 6100 block West Avenue K-9
ASSAULT: 7800 block West Avenue F
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 30th Street West and Avenue J
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block Sunnyvale Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Pillsbury Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Amoy Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Gadsden Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 8900 block East Avenue T-14
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36800 block Firethorn Street
ASSAULT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36700 block Rose Street
THEFT: 39300 block Trade Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 20th Street East
