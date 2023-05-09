Crimes reported for April 22-23, 2023
ACTON
BURGLARY: 33300 block Santiago Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16300 block Rawhide Avenue
ASSAULT: 41500 block 159th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1100 block Langhorn Street
ASSAULT: 1500 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 3600 block Balmont Street
ASSAULT: 42000 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43700 block Byron Drive
ASSAULT: 43800 block 59th Street West
ASSAULT: 43800 block Eighth Street East
ASSAULT: 43800 block Gillan Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 44500 block Sancroft Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block 26th Street East
ASSAULT: 45400 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-10
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 200 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 2600 block Avoca Street
ROBBERY: 45300 block 17th Street West
ROBBERY: 55th Street East and Avenue H
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block Dallin Street
THEFT: 43400 block 16th Street West
THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K
THEFT: Beech Avenue and Kettering Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Kettering Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: Lancaster Boulevard and Trevor Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 11300 block East Avenue R-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 2800 block Ladyfern Lane
ASSAULT: 3100 block Margate Place
ASSAULT: 3100 block Tourmaline Lane
ASSAULT: 38000 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 3900 block Club Rancho Drive
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-12
ASSAULT: East Avenue Q and Sierra Highway
RAPE: 37100 block Provence Place
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block 30th Street East
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37800 block 29th Street East
THEFT: 37900 block Maureen Street
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39100 block Third Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5100 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
