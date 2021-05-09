Crime map, May 9, 2021

Crimes reported for April 23, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 17200 block Big Lake Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue

BURGLARY: 700 block West Avenue J-12

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Seventh Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 44200 block Kingtree Avenue

THEFT: 6000 block Oak Fence Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block 25th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Spearman Avenue

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 8600 block East Avenue V

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2000 block Sweetbrier Street

ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive

ASSAULT: 37300 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 5500 block Sandpiper Place

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue R

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4800 block East Avenue R-11

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.