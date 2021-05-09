Crimes reported for April 23, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 17200 block Big Lake Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue
BURGLARY: 700 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Seventh Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 44200 block Kingtree Avenue
THEFT: 6000 block Oak Fence Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block 25th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Spearman Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 8600 block East Avenue V
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2000 block Sweetbrier Street
ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive
ASSAULT: 37300 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 5500 block Sandpiper Place
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue R
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4800 block East Avenue R-11
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
