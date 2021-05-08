Crimes reported for April 22, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street East and Avenue G
ASSAULT: 1300 block Lincoln Avenue
ASSAULT: 17th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 44200 block Ryckebosh Lane
ROBBERY: 44900 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 2000 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block Cobb Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: Bedford Court and Gabel View Street
ROBBERY: Avenue Q-7 and Glenbush Avenue
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 38000 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Glenraven Avenue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.