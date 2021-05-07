Crimes reported for April 21, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 43900 block Estrella Lane
ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 44500 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 45100 block Fern Avenue
BURGLARY: 42600 block Challenger Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block West Avenue J-8
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block Engle Way
THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 43700 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Sixth Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38000 block 30th Street East
BURGLARY: 900 block East Avenue Q
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 25th Street East and Joshua Hills Drive
THEFT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
