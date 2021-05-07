Crime map, May 7, 2021

Crimes reported for April 21, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: 43900 block Estrella Lane

ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West

ASSAULT: 44500 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 45100 block Fern Avenue

BURGLARY: 42600 block Challenger Way

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block West Avenue J-8

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block Engle Way

THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 43700 block 15th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Sixth Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38000 block 30th Street East

BURGLARY: 900 block East Avenue Q

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 25th Street East and Joshua Hills Drive

THEFT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

