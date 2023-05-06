Crimes reported for April 20-21, 2023
ACTON
BURGLARY: 33400 block Santiago Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 40300 block 170th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1400 block Boyden Avenue
ASSAULT: 17th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 300 block Woodlark Street
ASSAULT: 44200 block Artesia Mill Court
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44700 block Gingham Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block Date Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Avenue H-8 and Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44500 block Hanstead Avenue
BURGLARY: 500 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 2300 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 2800 block East Avenue I
ROBBERY: 43600 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 43600 block Challenger Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2600 block East Avenue J-4
THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 70th Street West and Avenue H
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue J-15
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 45700 block Tiana Rose Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block East Avenue K-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 7700 block Pearblossom Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 7700 block East Avenue T-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38100 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
BURGLARY: 37900 block 10th Street East
ROBBERY: 2800 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37300 block Cedrela Avenue
THEFT: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 38400 block Antibes Drive
THEFT: 38900 block Foxholm Drive
THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 40700 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 6500 block Verdon Street
THEFT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block Dahlia Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 5600 block Laurel Avenue
SUN VILLAGE
BURGLARY: 38300 block 90th Street East
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.