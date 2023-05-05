Crimes reported for April 19, 2023
Crimes reported for April 19, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44000 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45300 block Sixth Street East
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
BURGLARY: 2200 block Avenida del Mar
ROBBERY: 2000 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 100 block East Avenue K
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10600 block East Avenue R-14
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue R-2
ASSAULT: 37300 block Massa Court
ASSAULT: 38100 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Ambiente Court
ASSAULT: 6100 block East Avenue T
BURGLARY: 2700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 39800 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block Celtic Drive
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
PEARBLOSSOM
THEFT: 13000 block Pearblossom Highway
