AV crime map, May 5, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for April 19, 2021

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 10300 block East Avenue Q-10

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1600 block Orchid Lane

ASSAULT: 42500 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 43900 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 45100 block 18th Street East

BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block West Avenue H-14

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block Windrose Place

THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: Avenue I and Division Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block Meadowview Lane

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 3500 block Claro Way

ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block Lilacview Avenue

THEFT: 37200 block 51st Street East

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.