Crimes reported for April 19, 2021
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10300 block East Avenue Q-10
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block Orchid Lane
ASSAULT: 42500 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 43900 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 45100 block 18th Street East
BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block West Avenue H-14
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block Windrose Place
THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: Avenue I and Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block Meadowview Lane
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 3500 block Claro Way
ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Lilacview Avenue
THEFT: 37200 block 51st Street East
