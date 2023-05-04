Crimes reported for April 18, 2023
LANCASTER
Crimes reported for April 18, 2023
LANCASTER
ARSON: 44300 block 27th Street West
ARSON: 44500 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue J-5
ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 43600 block Tranquility Court
ASSAULT: 44200 block Carolside Avenue
ASSAULT: 8100 block West Avenue E
ASSAULT: Avenue J-10 and Freer Way
BURGLARY: 44200 block Division Street
BURGLARY: 44800 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 1000 block Commerce Center Drive
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 44200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block 18th Street West
LLANO
ASSAULT: 175th Street East and Avenue T
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue Q-13
ASSAULT: 36500 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block East Glenbush Avenue
ASSAULT: 39300 block Windermere Court
BURGLARY: 37300 block Newbury Place
BURGLARY: 38500 block 11th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 36800 block Pine Valley Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 36800 block Westgate Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block Fifth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 5400 block Cisero Drive
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 6800 block Hemp Court
