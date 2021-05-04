AV Crime Map, May 4, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

 

Crimes reported for April 18, 2021

ACTON

ASSAULT: 500 block Foreston Drive

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ARSON: 140th Street East and Avenue Q

ASSAULT: 37600 block 165th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Boyden Avenue

ASSAULT: 200 block West Jackman Avenue

ASSAULT: 3000 block West Avenue L-6

ASSAULT: 44500 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 48100 block 90th Street West

BURGLARY: 44900 block Division Street

ROBBERY: 42300 block Encanto Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue H-15

VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 2400 block Spicepican Way

ASSAULT: 37800 block Lasker Avenue

ASSAULT: 4700 block Stargazer Place

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1300 block Barrel Springs Road

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36500 block 25th Street East

THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

