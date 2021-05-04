Crimes reported for April 18, 2021
ACTON
ASSAULT: 500 block Foreston Drive
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ARSON: 140th Street East and Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 37600 block 165th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Boyden Avenue
ASSAULT: 200 block West Jackman Avenue
ASSAULT: 3000 block West Avenue L-6
ASSAULT: 44500 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 48100 block 90th Street West
BURGLARY: 44900 block Division Street
ROBBERY: 42300 block Encanto Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue H-15
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 2400 block Spicepican Way
ASSAULT: 37800 block Lasker Avenue
ASSAULT: 4700 block Stargazer Place
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1300 block Barrel Springs Road
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36500 block 25th Street East
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
