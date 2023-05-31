Crimes reported for May 15, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40600 block 171st Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 17800 block Mossdale Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 43000 block 39th Street West
ASSAULT: 43700 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 44000 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 42200 block Fifth Street East
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: Avenue H-15 and Kingtree Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43200 block 16th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42100 block Fourth Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block Yucca Avenue
THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue J-8
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 43800 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 44400 block 15th Street East
THEFT: 44700 block Aspen Street
THEFT: Sixth Street East and Avenue K-4
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 8100 block East Avenue T
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue S
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 36200 block 55th Street East
ASSAULT: 39500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
ASSAULT: 5200 block East Avenue R-11
ASSAULT: Avenue S and Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block East Avenue Q-4
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
