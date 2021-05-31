Crimes reported for May 15, 2021
AGUA DULCE
ASSAULT: 34800 block Petersen Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1500 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 22nd Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: Avenue L-8 and Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: Pillsbury Street and Trevor Avenue
BURGLARY: 44400 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8
THEFT: 900 block West Oldfield Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1900 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Redwood Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 27th Street East and Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37700 block Park Forest Court
THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.