Crime map, May 31, 2021

Crimes reported for May 15, 2021

AGUA DULCE

ASSAULT: 34800 block Petersen Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1500 block West Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 22nd Street East and Avenue J

ASSAULT: Avenue L-8 and Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: Pillsbury Street and Trevor Avenue

BURGLARY: 44400 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8

THEFT: 900 block West Oldfield Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 1900 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Redwood Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 27th Street East and Avenue R

ASSAULT: 37700 block Park Forest Court

THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

