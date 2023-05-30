Crimes reported for May 13-14, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 40600 block 169th Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: 45700 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue H
ASSAULT: 2600 block West Lumber Street
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Avenue H-2
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 44500 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 44600 block Foxton Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block Sarah Lane
ASSAULT: 45100 block 60th Street West
ASSAULT: Avenue L and Business Center Parkway
ASSAULT: Fern Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue L-4
ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue K
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 42800 block 30th Street West
ROBBERY: 44400 block 15th Street East
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44900 block 27th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block Orchid Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street West and Avenue K-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 42200 block Eighth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Hanstead Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Raysack Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Street East and Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3300 block Fairfield Avenue
ASSAULT: 36800 block Meadowview Court
ASSAULT: 37600 block Landon Avenue
ASSAULT: 40000 block 10th Street East
BURGLARY: 38400 block Fifth Street West
ROBBERY: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 2100 block Twincreek Avenue
THEFT: 36900 block Desert Willow Drive
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 2200 block Foxtail Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: Fifth Street East and Avenue R
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4800 block West Avenue M-6
THEFT: 5100 block West Avenue L-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 6700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
SUN VILLAGE
THEFT: 10300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
