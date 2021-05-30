Crime map, May 30, 2021

Crimes reported for May 14, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 16100 block High Chaparral Avenue

ROBBERY: 40100 block 178th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue G

ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue K-6

ASSAULT: 44200 block Gillan Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 7800 block West Avenue E-14

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue H-7

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 600 block West Avenue J-12

THEFT: 700 block West Jackman Street

THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block 15th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: Antelope Valley Freway and Columbia Way (Avenue M)

VEHICLE THEFT: Seventh Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M)

LITTLEROCK

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 8900 block East Avenue T-4

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue Q

ASSAULT: 38200 block 10th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40100 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue R

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5100 block West Avenue M-4

