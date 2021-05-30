Crimes reported for May 14, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16100 block High Chaparral Avenue
ROBBERY: 40100 block 178th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue G
ASSAULT: 300 block East Avenue K-6
ASSAULT: 44200 block Gillan Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 7800 block West Avenue E-14
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue H-7
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 600 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT: 700 block West Jackman Street
THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: Antelope Valley Freway and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
VEHICLE THEFT: Seventh Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
LITTLEROCK
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 8900 block East Avenue T-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 38200 block 10th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue R
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5100 block West Avenue M-4
