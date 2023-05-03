Crimes reported for April 17, 2023
LANCASTER
Updated: May 3, 2023 @ 10:20 pm
Crimes reported for April 17, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44900 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 47800 block 40th Street West
ASSAULT: 6000 block Jamaica Court
ASSAULT: Challenger Way and Pillsbury Street
BURGLARY: 43400 block Seventh Street East
BURGLARY: 44800 block Calston Avenue
ROBBERY: 44200 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue K-10
THEFT: 44200 block Challenger Way
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K
THEFT: 800 block West Milling Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street West and Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Palos Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J and Fern Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J-8 and Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 4300 block East Avenue R-13
BURGLARY: 38400 block Sixth Street East
ROBBERY: 37800 block 30th Street East
ROBBERY: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
ROBBERY: 40000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 36900 block Zinnia Street
