Crime map, May 3, 2021

Crimes reported for April 17, 2021

ACTON

ASSAULT: 5400 block Shannon Valley Road

BURGLARY: 33900 block Hypotenuse Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue J-15

ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 44200 block Carolside Avenue

ASSAULT: 45300 block Elm Avenue

ASSAULT: 600 block West Avenue H-8

BURGLARY: 3000 block West Newgrove Avenue

BURGLARY: 44400 block Challenger Way

ROBBERY: 42000 block Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: Avenue J and Foxton Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block Patti Lane

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44500 block Fifth Street East

THEFT: 44500 block Fifth Street East

THEFT: 44800 block Mariposa Drive

THEFT: 44800 block Yucca Avenue

THEFT: 44900 block Gloriosa Lane

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: Avenue T and Fort Tejon Road

THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 379100 block Durango Place

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

PEARBLOSSOM

THEFT: 12100 block Pearblossom Highway

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.