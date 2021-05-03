Crimes reported for April 17, 2021
ACTON
ASSAULT: 5400 block Shannon Valley Road
BURGLARY: 33900 block Hypotenuse Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue J-15
ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Carolside Avenue
ASSAULT: 45300 block Elm Avenue
ASSAULT: 600 block West Avenue H-8
BURGLARY: 3000 block West Newgrove Avenue
BURGLARY: 44400 block Challenger Way
ROBBERY: 42000 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: Avenue J and Foxton Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block Patti Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44500 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: 44500 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: 44800 block Mariposa Drive
THEFT: 44800 block Yucca Avenue
THEFT: 44900 block Gloriosa Lane
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: Avenue T and Fort Tejon Road
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 379100 block Durango Place
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
PEARBLOSSOM
THEFT: 12100 block Pearblossom Highway
