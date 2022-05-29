Crime map, May 29, 2022

Crimes reported for May 13, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue K

ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 3700 block West Avenue K-15

ASSAULT: 43100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way

ASSAULT: 45600 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street

BURGLARY: 44100 block 20th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block West Pillsbury Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42700 block 40th Street West

THEFT: 43700 block Vintage Street

THEFT: 44600 block Loneoak Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Division Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Avenida Del Sol

PALMDALE

ARSON: 38600 block 32nd Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block Sumac Avenue

ASSAULT: 6200 block Whitney Way

BURGLARY: 37700 block 53rd Street East

ROBBERY: 2800 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 3600 block Casamia Avenue

THEFT: 37000 block Calle Bonita

THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive

THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S

