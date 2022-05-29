Crimes reported for May 13, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 3700 block West Avenue K-15
ASSAULT: 43100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 45600 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
BURGLARY: 44100 block 20th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42700 block 40th Street West
THEFT: 43700 block Vintage Street
THEFT: 44600 block Loneoak Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Avenida Del Sol
PALMDALE
ARSON: 38600 block 32nd Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block Sumac Avenue
ASSAULT: 6200 block Whitney Way
BURGLARY: 37700 block 53rd Street East
ROBBERY: 2800 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 3600 block Casamia Avenue
THEFT: 37000 block Calle Bonita
THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.