Crimes reported for May 13, 2021
ACTON
BURGLARY: 2300 block Soledad Canyon Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 15700 block Sweetaire Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue H-7
BURGLARY: 3000 block East Norberry Street
ROBBERY: Avenue J and Fern Avenue
ROBBERY: Avenue K-4 and Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block West Kettering Street
PALMDALE
ARSON: 37400 block Norwich Drive
ASSAULT: 36900 block 57th Street East
ASSAULT: 37000 block Goldenview Way
ASSAULT: 38400 block Sixth Street East
BURGLARY: 2300 block Oold Harold Road
BURGLARY: 38300 block 30th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36800 block Fiddleneck Court
