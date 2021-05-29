Crime map, May 29, 2021

Crimes reported for May 13, 2021

ACTON

BURGLARY: 2300 block Soledad Canyon Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 15700 block Sweetaire Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block Avenue I

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue H-8

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue H-7

BURGLARY: 3000 block East Norberry Street

ROBBERY: Avenue J and Fern Avenue

ROBBERY: Avenue K-4 and Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block West Kettering Street

PALMDALE

ARSON: 37400 block Norwich Drive

ASSAULT: 36900 block 57th Street East

ASSAULT: 37000 block Goldenview Way

ASSAULT: 38400 block Sixth Street East

BURGLARY: 2300 block Oold Harold Road

BURGLARY: 38300 block 30th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 36800 block Fiddleneck Court

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.