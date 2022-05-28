Crimes reported for May 12, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 20100 block East Avenue J-8
LANCASTER
ARSON: 45900 block Primrose Drive
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 44300 block 27th Street West
BURGLARY: 2800 block West Newgrove Street
ROBBERY: Avenue J and Fig Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block West Avenue H-15
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block Beech Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45000 block Kingtree Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2800 block East Nugent Street
THEFT: 1700 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT: 400 block West Avenue I
THEFT: Third Street West and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Camolin Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 11th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3700 block East Avenue V
ASSAULT: 3800 block East Avenue Q-12
ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 2700 block East Palmdale
THEFT: 37900 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40200 block 18th Street West
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 33100 block 135th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5600 block Hickory Street
