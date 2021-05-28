Crime map, May 28, 2021

Crimes reported for May 12, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Lingard Street

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12

ASSAULT: 45100 block 60th Street West

BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue J-10

BURGLARY: 700 block East Avenue L

RAPE: 43600 block Challenger Way

ROBBERY: 45300 block Spearman Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 44200 block Kingtree Avenue

THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East

BURGLARY: 37500 block Albany Court

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 40400 block Aster Place

VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block Chantel Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 37500 block Sparrow Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 39700 block Country Club Drive

QUARTZ HILL

RAPE: 42100 block 50th Street West

