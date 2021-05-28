Crimes reported for May 12, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Lingard Street
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 45100 block 60th Street West
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue J-10
BURGLARY: 700 block East Avenue L
RAPE: 43600 block Challenger Way
ROBBERY: 45300 block Spearman Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 44200 block Kingtree Avenue
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East
BURGLARY: 37500 block Albany Court
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 40400 block Aster Place
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block Chantel Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 37500 block Sparrow Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 39700 block Country Club Drive
QUARTZ HILL
RAPE: 42100 block 50th Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.