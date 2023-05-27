Crimes reported for May 11-12, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block Meadowview Lane
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 40th Street West and Avenue K-6
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43200 block Vineyard Drive
ASSAULT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 43800 block 12th Street West
ASSAULT: 44700 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 45000 block Bevington Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Date Avenue
BURGLARY: 42700 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 1000 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block East Avenue J-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block West Double Play Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2700 block West Lingard Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42500 block Yaffa Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44700 block Lowtree Avenue
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 300 block East Avenue I
THEFT: 44000 block Andale Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 11th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block 25th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 8700 block West Avenue D-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 8800 block West Avenue C-14
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Redwood Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 11th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38400 block 35th Street East
ASSAULT: 39200 block 22nd Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-4
HOMICIDE: 3100 block Solmira Place
ROBBERY: 100 block Latente Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38300 block Armstrong Drive
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38500 block 32nd Street East
THEFT: 38700 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 39900 block Tesoro Lane
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 5800 block Opal Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Palmdale Place
