Crime map, May 27, 2022

Crimes reported for May 11, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

BURGLARY: 40600 block 174th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 42200 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 2700 block West Avenue L

BURGLARY: 45500 block Fifth Street East

ROBBERY: 1000 block West Avenue H

ROBBERY: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Cedar Avenue

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 7600 block Pearblossom Highway

BURGLARY: 38300 block 90th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue R-4

ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue R-12

BURGLARY: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

BURGLARY: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)

ROBBERY: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 37300 block Populus Avenue

THEFT: 38400 block 27th Street East

THEFT: 41100 block 10th Street West

THEFT: Avenue R-7 and Palm Vista Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block Miramonte Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 39700 block Dover Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-4

QUARTZ HILL

BURGLARY: 42700 block 45th Street West

