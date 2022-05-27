Crimes reported for May 11, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 40600 block 174th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42200 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 2700 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 45500 block Fifth Street East
ROBBERY: 1000 block West Avenue H
ROBBERY: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Cedar Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 7600 block Pearblossom Highway
BURGLARY: 38300 block 90th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue R-4
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue R-12
BURGLARY: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
ROBBERY: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37300 block Populus Avenue
THEFT: 38400 block 27th Street East
THEFT: 41100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: Avenue R-7 and Palm Vista Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block Miramonte Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 39700 block Dover Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-4
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 42700 block 45th Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.