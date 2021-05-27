Crime map, May 27, 2021

Crimes reported for May 11, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 15700 block Sweetaire Avenue

THEFT: 17000 block East Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 45200 block Calico Street

BURGLARY: 4100 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue R-8

ASSAULT: 3800 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 38500 block 35th Street East

ASSAULT: 5200 block East Avenue R-12

BURGLARY: 38000 block 11th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2400 block East Avenue R-12

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3300 block Viana Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37400 block Bristol Court

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 600 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 11th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-8

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.