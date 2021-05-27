Crimes reported for May 11, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 15700 block Sweetaire Avenue
THEFT: 17000 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 45200 block Calico Street
BURGLARY: 4100 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue R-8
ASSAULT: 3800 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 38500 block 35th Street East
ASSAULT: 5200 block East Avenue R-12
BURGLARY: 38000 block 11th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2400 block East Avenue R-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3300 block Viana Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37400 block Bristol Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 600 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 11th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-8
