Crimes reported for May 10, 2023
ELIZABETH LAKE
ASSAULT: 42700 block Coolcrest Drive
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue J-9
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 45500 block Leatherwood Avenue
BURGLARY: 2100 block East Avenue K-3
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 5800 block West Avenue K-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue O
ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive
RAPE: 37300 block Robin Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block West Avenue S
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 36700 block 50th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: Division Street and Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 50th Street West and Avenue M-10
