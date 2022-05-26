Crimes reported for May 10, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 39500 block 162nd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1300 block Marion Avenue
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue J-10
BURGLARY: 700 block East Avenue J
RAPE: 1300 block East Avenue I
ROBBERY: 43400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 26th Street East and Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 15th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37500 block Laurel Court
ASSAULT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q
BURGLARY: 37000 block Julian Lane
BURGLARY: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 36500 block 25th Street East
