Crime map, May 26, 2022

Crimes reported for May 10, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 39500 block 162nd Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 1300 block Marion Avenue

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue J-10

BURGLARY: 700 block East Avenue J

RAPE: 1300 block East Avenue I

ROBBERY: 43400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 26th Street East and Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 15th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37500 block Laurel Court

ASSAULT: 38800 block Fourth Street East

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q

BURGLARY: 37000 block Julian Lane

BURGLARY: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 36500 block 25th Street East

