AV crime map. May 26, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for May 10, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 12th Street West and Avenue J-11

ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 43600 block Park Avenue

ASSAULT: 44300 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 44300 block 53rd Street West

THEFT: 500 block West Jackman Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 37600 block Dixie Drive

BURGLARY: 3200 block East Avenue R

BURGLARY: 600 block West Palmdale Boulevard

RAPE: 1000 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Eagle Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 22nd Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

