Crimes reported for May 10, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 12th Street West and Avenue J-11
ASSAULT: 40th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43600 block Park Avenue
ASSAULT: 44300 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 44300 block 53rd Street West
THEFT: 500 block West Jackman Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37600 block Dixie Drive
BURGLARY: 3200 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 600 block West Palmdale Boulevard
RAPE: 1000 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Eagle Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 22nd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
