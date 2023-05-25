Crimes reported for May 9, 2023
ACTON
THEFT: 700 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 17th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West
ASSAULT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44000 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44400 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: Drivers Way and Motor Lane
BURGLARY: 44300 block Beech Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44900 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 45100 block Date Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Nugent Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 50th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Benald Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 75th Street East and Avenue I
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1700 block Sweetbrier Street
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and East Avenue R
ASSAULT: Sixth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 36700 block 50th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block Fifth Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 60th Street West and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
