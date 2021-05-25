Crimes reported for May 9, 2021
ACTON
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5700 block West Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43600 block Picasso Street
ASSAULT: 44300 block 33rd Street West
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-7
ASSAULT: Third Street East and Avenue J
RAPE: 1200 block Meadow View Circle
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Avenue J-4
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 44300 block Date Avenue
THEFT: 800 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1500 block Date Palm Drive
ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 38900 block Deer Run Road
ASSAULT: 39400 block 11th Street West
RAPE: 1000 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 11th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block Trade Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Avenue Q-12
SUN VILLAGE
RAPE: 90th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
