Crimes reported for May 9, 2021

ACTON

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5700 block West Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 43600 block Picasso Street

ASSAULT: 44300 block 33rd Street West

ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-7

ASSAULT: Third Street East and Avenue J

RAPE: 1200 block Meadow View Circle

ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Avenue J-4

THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 44300 block Date Avenue

THEFT: 800 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Division Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1500 block Date Palm Drive

ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East

ASSAULT: 38900 block Deer Run Road

ASSAULT: 39400 block 11th Street West

RAPE: 1000 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 11th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block Trade Center Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Avenue Q-12

SUN VILLAGE

RAPE: 90th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

