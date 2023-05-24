Crimes reported for May 8, 2023
LANCASTER
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Norberry Street
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 43800 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 800 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 300 block Langhorn Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block West Lumber Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block Pino Avenue
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 37700 block 90th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38100 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38900 block Ocotillo Drive
BURGLARY: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
RAPE: 400 block East Avenue Q-3
ROBBERY: 39900 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 38100 block 52nd Street East
THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 4100 block Terra Mia Way
THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
