Crimes reported for May 8, 2022
ACTON
BURGLARY: 32800 block Listie Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2000 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 43700 block Mikosasky Avenue
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 44000 block 100th Street West
ROBBERY: 600 block East Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 18th Street West and Avenue K-10
THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue H-14
THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 45900 block 70th Street East
THEFT: 800 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block 100th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue S
ASSAULT: 36600 block Apache Plum Drive
ASSAULT: 36700 block Cobalt Street
BURGLARY: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 38000 block 11th Street East
BURGLARY: 800 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 39500 block Lowes Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38900 block Kensington Way
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
