Crime map, May 24, 2022

Crimes reported for May 8, 2022

ACTON

BURGLARY: 32800 block Listie Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2000 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 43700 block Mikosasky Avenue

ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block 17th Street East

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue L

BURGLARY: 44000 block 100th Street West

ROBBERY: 600 block East Avenue I

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 18th Street West and Avenue K-10

THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue H-14

THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 45900 block 70th Street East

THEFT: 800 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block 100th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue S

ASSAULT: 36600 block Apache Plum Drive

ASSAULT: 36700 block Cobalt Street

BURGLARY: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 38000 block 11th Street East

BURGLARY: 800 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 39500 block Lowes Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38900 block Kensington Way

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

