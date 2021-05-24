Crime map, May 24, 2021

Crimes reported for May 8, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue J-9

ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 45100 block 60th Street West

ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard

BURGLARY: 1100 block Caitlin Avenue

BURGLARY: 44500 block Cedar Avenue

BURGLARY: 44700 block Leslie Court

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2800 block West Avenue K-12

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45400 block Thornwood Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Commerce Center Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 42500 block Wall Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Challenger Way

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 38600 block Second Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block Orchid View Place

ASSAULT: Avenue R and Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 37600 block Lasker Avenue

ROBBERY: 38300 block Division Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue P

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5800 block West Avenue L

