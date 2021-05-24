Crimes reported for May 8, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue J-9
ASSAULT: 30th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 45100 block 60th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1100 block Caitlin Avenue
BURGLARY: 44500 block Cedar Avenue
BURGLARY: 44700 block Leslie Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2800 block West Avenue K-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45400 block Thornwood Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Commerce Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 42500 block Wall Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Challenger Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38600 block Second Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Orchid View Place
ASSAULT: Avenue R and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 37600 block Lasker Avenue
ROBBERY: 38300 block Division Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue P
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5800 block West Avenue L
