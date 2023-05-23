Crimes reported for May 6-7, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 240th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 40600 block 173rd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 200 block Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 200 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2600 block East Nugent Street
ASSAULT: 43200 block 27th Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 45000 block Spearman Avenue
ASSAULT: 45300 block Kingtree Avenue
BURGLARY: 400 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 42800 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 44600 block Kingtree Avenue
BURGLARY: 45200 block 12th Street East
BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue I
RAPE: 1200 block West Avenue H-15
ROBBERY: 200 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 2100 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 43700 block 15th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue H-13
THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block Sonoran Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block West Avenue L-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Engle Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Avenue G-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 80th Street West and Avenue D-2
VEHICLE THEFT: Pillsbury Street and Trevor Avenue
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 75th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
LLANO
BURGLARY: 35800 block 165th Street East
NEENACH
ARSON: 300th Street West and Highway 138
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36800 block Andorra Drive
ASSAULT: 37000 block Waterman Avenue
ASSAULT: 37200 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 37900 block Stardust Place
ASSAULT: 38900 block Rambler Avenue
ASSAULT: 900 block West Carson Mesa Road
BURGLARY: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 36500 block 25th Street East
BURGLARY: 37600 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38200 block 12th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38900 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block West Avenue N-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 42nd Street East and Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: East Avenue R and Sierra Highway
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 42300 block 50th Street West
BURGLARY: 4800 block West Avenue L-8
ROSAMOND
VEHICLE THEFT: 7400 block Cypress Avenue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.