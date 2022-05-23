Crimes reported for May 7, 2022
ANTELOPE ACRES
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 170th Street West and Avenue A
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 39500 block 164th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue J-5
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 43100 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 45200 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 200 block East Avenue F
BURGLARY: 44200 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 44800 block Caboose Drive
BURGLARY: 900 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 43700 block Mikosasky Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Fifth Street East and Avenue H
THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Gingham Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Valley Central Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue Q-10
ASSAULT: 38100 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 4200 block East Avenue R-13
ROBBERY: 2500 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 25th Street East and Barrel Springs Road
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block West Avenue S
THEFT: 1200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 40200 block Preston Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block Bonino Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 38900 block Carolside Avenue
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 5000 block West Avenue M-4
