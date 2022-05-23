Crime map, May 23, 2022

Crimes reported for May 7, 2022

ANTELOPE ACRES

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 170th Street West and Avenue A

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 39500 block 164th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue J-5

ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 43100 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 45200 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 200 block East Avenue F

BURGLARY: 44200 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 44800 block Caboose Drive

BURGLARY: 900 block West Avenue J

ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue I

ROBBERY: 43700 block Mikosasky Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Fifth Street East and Avenue H

THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Gingham Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Valley Central Way

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue Q-10

ASSAULT: 38100 block 25th Street East

ASSAULT: 4200 block East Avenue R-13

ROBBERY: 2500 block East Avenue S

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 25th Street East and Barrel Springs Road

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block West Avenue S

THEFT: 1200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 40200 block Preston Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block Bonino Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 38900 block Carolside Avenue

QUARTZ HILL

BURGLARY: 5000 block West Avenue M-4

